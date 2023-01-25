Well, with Loki and now with the Marvel Studios’ latest outing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, He Who Remains aka Kang The Conqueror has had a brief but impactful presence till now. While Kang is yet to make his debut soon, there’s enough evidence to point out that he is a more formidable threat than Thanos. Let’s take a look at why is he known to be the deadliest villain in the MCU.

1. Kang is the Master of Time

Kang is a master of time. This is very true in the source material and it seems Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will use this ability straight from the comics. And along with that mastery of time, it’s also worth remembering that the Conqueror is also experienced in using this power to traverse the Multiverse.

2. Multiversal Conqueror

Thanks to his mastery of time, Kang is able to travel to any point in the past and future. This allows him to jump to any alternate reality in the Multiverse. Taking those details in mind, it’s safe to say he can gain the knowledge he needs to defeat any foe, including countless versions of the Avengers spanning across the Multiverse.

3. Knowledge of the Quantum Realm

Kang has more extensive knowledge of the quantum realm than anyone in the MCU. The Avengers used the quantum realm to travel through time and recover the Infinity Stones but they have very little knowledge of how the quantum realm functions. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will undoubtedly have a focus on the quantum realm. The Pyms and Scott will probably have to look to the quantum realm for answers when Kang shows up.

4. His Variant Army

Kang has an infinite number of variants, with each variant possessing different abilities, and while the odd few are good, the majority are pure evil, seeking any and every way to take over the universe. One variant we have already seen in Loki – He who Remains, while Kang is the one we get to see in Quantumania.

5. Advanced Technological Skills

The invention of varied technologies is one of the greatest examples of his technological and cosmic abilities. The major portion of his army consisted of robotic foot soldiers that he created.

