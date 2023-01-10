Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: Paul Rudd's new trailer features Kang, the most powerful villain to date
In the film, super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp
Kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fast-paced, big-screen adventure Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania features MCU’s most powerful villain to date: Kang the Conqueror.
In the film, super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.
Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.
Epic, sci-fi adventure hits the big screen on February 17 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
I’m more similar to Will than I thought: Stranger Things fame Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Noah Schnapp revealed how his family was not so surprised by his revelation and said that they already knew
Netflix cancels series 1899 after one season
Co-showrunners and executive producers Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese shared the announcement on social media on Monday
Anil Kapoor wishes 'speedy recovery' to Rennervations co-star Jeremy Renner
Kapoor, who has starred with Renner in the upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations, took to Instagram Stories to send his best wishes to the two-time Oscar nominee