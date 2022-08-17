Five looks of Rashmika Mandanna which are a fashion must have for this festive season
Nation's heartbeat Rashmika Mandanna's alluring traditional fashion looks never fail to impress the audiences and have always been hailed as fashion inspiration.
Rashmika Mandanna has time and again proven her sartorial choices are to watch out for, especially when it comes to traditional looks.
Here are the five looks of Rashmika Mandanna, which have been the most loved ones:
In her first look, Rashmika resorted to a bottle green lehenga set. The lehenga was adorned with glass beads and stones in floral patterns, with an embellished strappy sleeved choli showcasing tassels and beads. Finally, a sheer dupatta that Rashmika wore to a side completed the set. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the attire.
In her second look, the Diva wore a floral printed lehenga set that comprised of a beige embroidered blouse. She completed the appearance with a similar beige dupatta with the same design and embroidered patti border draped over her shoulders. Her look was simple yet so ethnic.
In her third look, ‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in silver lehenga choli. The dazzling set featured a sleeveless V-neck blouse and a dupatta. Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Rashmika captioned, "Sending you my smiles."
In her fourth look, The actress is dressed in a simple yet stylish pink saree and a sleeveless blouse with a silver floral pattern that runs the full length of the saree, With open hair, and beige eye shadow. She completed her look with a pair of diamond statement earrings, She looked absolutely impressive.
In her fifth look Rashmika donned a "fully embellished corset, and a multi-colour floral lehenga, adorned with beads and crystals. She looked totally mesmerising in a red lehenga.
Pushpa actress Rashmika Madnanna is one of the most popular actresses who never fails to sensationalise the internet with her glamorous looks.
