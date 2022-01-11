Producer Boney Kapoor's daughters Janhvi and Khushi have tested negative for COVID-19. The two had tested positive on 3 January and were in isolation since then.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. She added that the first two days were tough but they’ve now tested negative. Janhvi took to Instagram Story and wrote, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January.”

She added, “We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

Earlier, Janhvi had posted a series of pictures on Instagram including one of herself holding a thermometer in her mouth. Other pictures featured a painting and a book. She also shared a video of her dog and a picture with Khushi. The post was captioned, “that time of year again.”



Janhvi’s cousin Rhea Kapoor had earlier informed that she and her husband Karan Boolani had tested positive for the virus. John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Sussanne Khan are among the celebrities who earlier shared their COVID-19 diagnosis on social media. Singer Lata Mangeshkar has also tested positive and has been hospitalised.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.