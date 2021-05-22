'We would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 to say you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised,' Arjun Kapoor talks about the 'complexity' of love.

Arjun Kapoor, in a recent interview during the promotions of his Netflix film Sardar ka Grandson, opened up about his father Boney Kapoor’s second marriage with late Sridevi. He revealed his family went through great hardships and added that whatever happened during that time was not ‘okay’. Arjun shared that his mother’s upbringing and values led him to face that situation bravely.

“I can’t say I’m okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. When I rationalise it as an older person who’s dealing with his own relationship highs and lows, you understand,” Arjun said in the interview.

Producer Boney Kapoor was already married to Mona Shourie, Arjun’s mother, when he started dating the Chandni star. Arjun’s relationship with step-sisters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor started only after the death of Sridevi in 2018.

Calling love ‘complex,’ Arjun said, “We would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love".

He continued that his mother wanted him to be a good son and he is trying his best to be one.

While talking about his relationship with Malaika Arora, the 2 States actor shared that he tries not to be over-talkative about their relationship because it might affect her son from the previous marriage. Arjun added that he has started talking more about Malaika because he feels that their relationship is now respected.

Sharing his thought about wedding, the Ishaqzaade star shared that he is not thinking about it but whenever he decides to get married, he will reveal it beforehand. Arjun and Malaika went public with their relationship in 2019.

On the professional front, Arjun has films like Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police in his kitty.