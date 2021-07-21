Dhadak, a remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, was co-produced by Zee Studios and filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter along with director Shashank Khaitan on Tuesday clocked three years of their romantic drama Dhadak.

The film was the remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, a love story between an upper-caste girl, Archana (Rinku Rajguru) and a fisherman's son, Prashant (Akash Thosar).

The Hindi version marked the Bollywood debut of Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, while it was Khatter's second film after Majid Majidi-directed drama Beyond the Clouds.

Kapoor, 24, shared photographs from the sets and said the film will always hold a special place in her heart.

Khatter, 25, too shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film and wrote, “3 years of dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it.. And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all.”

The movie, which opened countrywide in 2018, grossed over Rs 110 crore worldwide.

In an Instagram post, Khaitan said he is happy to have collaborated with talented actors like Kapoor and Khatter.

Dhadak was co-produced by Zee Studios and filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)