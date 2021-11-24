First look of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's horror comedy Bhediya to release on 25 November
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya will release in cinemas in April 2022
The first look of Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's film Bhediya is all set to drop tomorrow, 25 November. Dhawan took to social media and shared a short motion promo of the upcoming film to make the announcement.
भेड़िया 🐺
Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat!
First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow pic.twitter.com/LMKxQ5uyY9
— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 24, 2021
The motion promo features the title of the film, written in red. As the clip ends, the title is torn by brutal swipe of a paw, adding to the horror effect of the film.
Dhawan and Sanon had wrapped the shooting of their horror-comedy in July and shared the news on social media by posting a motion poster of the film.
Bhediya is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner, Maddock Films Pvt Ltd.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya revolves around the story of a werewolf, has its roots in popular folklore and is inspired by legendary tales of Arunachal Pradesh, where the movie was also shot.
The movie is part of Vijan’s horror comedy universe and also marks his second venture with director Amar Kaushik. The first project of this duo together was the horror-comedy Stree which saw commercial success and fetched Kaushik the award for Filmfare Best Debut Director.
Bhediya is Dhawan and Sanon’s second film together after the 2015 movie Dilwale. The film is set to hit theatres on 14 April, 2022.
Meanwhile, Dhawan will be next in Dharma Productions' Jug Jug Jeeyo, while Sanon is looking forward to a March release of her action-comedy, Bachchan Pandey, starring actors Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.
