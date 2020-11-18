Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan strike a pose in first look of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Neetu, Anil Kapoor
The cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo kickstarted the shoot in Chandigarh on 17 November.
The first look of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in Jug Jugg Jeeyo released today. Dharma Productions released two images of the duo in colour coordinated outfits.
Here are the images
What a happy husband & wife couple looks like!😍 #JugJuggJeeyo@Varun_dvn@advani_kiarapic.twitter.com/OPzRQINAHM
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 18, 2020
Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to be a romantic comedy set in North India. The film also has Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli in a pivotal role. Neetu and Anil, who will share screen space for the first time, will play Varun's parents.
The cast has begun shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Neetu and producer Karan Johar had shared the development on 17 November.
The movie marks Neetu’s comeback after the demise of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. Recently, the actress had shared how she was “a little scared” to be on the set after a long time.
