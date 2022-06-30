The goblin-like features, bloodshot eyes and the frightening facial features of Orcs will leave you worried about what might happen to the inhabitants of Middle Earth.

Prime Video’s new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is all set to premiere in September, is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s cult trilogy. As a result Orcs (the humanoid goblin-like monsters), who were nearly extinct in the First Age due to the War of Wrath, are now recuperating and trying to get back on their feet. The good folks at Prime Video gave the LOTR fans a surprise by unveiling the first look of the Orcs from The Rings Of Power.

A closer look at the Orcs from @LOTROnPrime. September 2nd on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/X0rgdem6rc — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 23, 2022

Needless to say, the Orcs look every-bit scary, ghoulish and terrifying. The goblin-like features, bloodshot eyes and the frightening facial features will leave you worried about what might happen to the inhabitants of Middle Earth. While the Orcs look ghoulish, what’s particularly striking is that they aren’t as strong and seem to lack the muscle power which we saw in Peter Jackson’s trilogy. That, in all probability, can be attributed to the fact that the Orcs, after having been pushed to the brink of extinction by the men, elves and the Valar, are struggling for their survival. Their numbers are down and so is their physical strength.

In an exclusive conversation with IGN, Lindsey Weber, executive producer on the series.“We spent a lot of time talking about what it would mean to be an Orc in the Second Age.” Orcs have been hunted for so long that they have probably lost their strength and are in dire need of a leader who would give a new direction to their existence. For the meantime, they are living a life of depravity scavenging and living in tunnels.

“It felt appropriate that their look would be different, part of a wilder, more raw, Second Age, Middle-earth, closer to where the First Age ends. As we meet them, they're not yet organized into armies, they're a little more scattered and they've been scavenging. So it's just a different time in their total story,” Weber added.

While the LOTR fantasy world was created back in the 50s by JRR Tolkein, the filmmakers and directors who have adapted the epic saga into the Prime Video series, are keeping up with the times and the modern syntax which means that Orcs aren't really all male. “There's some female Orcs that I truly loved,” Weber told IGN. The female Orcs, just like the male ones, are very tall and strong. Weber feels a female Orc from the series might as well become a fan-favourite.

Another striking feature from the first look of Orcs is the wrinkles, lines and the battle scars which are evident on the faces of the monsters. What’s particularly groundbreaking is the use of modern prosthetics, made of moveable encapsulated silicon, which when applied on the actor’s face, can move as the facial expressions change. So in The Rings of Power, we can expect our Orcs to emote better and put their acting prowess on full display.

Needless to say, the first look at the Orcs of LOTR: The Rings of Power has left the fans wanting for more. The series, which is all set to premiere on Prime Video in September, doesn’t have a trailer yet. But as it is evident from the first look of Orcs, The Rings Of Power will put the Orcs and their depravity to display like never before.

