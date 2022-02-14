The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teases a gargantuan production that blows anything we have seen on the small screen out of the water. Yes, including Game of Thrones, although it may be too early to tell.

After years of waiting, we finally have the first teaser of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series. You read that right! It gives us the initial idea of how the series is going to look and feel. The clip teases a gargantuan production that blows anything we have seen on the small screen out of the water. Yes, including Game of Thrones, although it may be too early to tell.

Cast:

Featuring a selection of characters from the ensemble cast—such as Elves, Dwarves, and Humans—and Arda-spanning environments, the teaser trailer takes viewers on an action-packed journey filled with wonder and excitement in true cinematic splendor.

Release date:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world in multiple languages on Friday, 2 September, with new episodes available weekly.

Watch teaser trailer here:

Details:

The visuals shown in the teaser exude grandeur suitable to a fantasy world with imposing edifices, statues that dwarf mountains, and almost otherworldly beautiful vistas (the first season was filmed in New Zealand). There are shots of various fantastical creatures that populate Middle-earth and massive battle scenes, which are familiar to the fans of JRR Tolkien’s writings.

Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth as opposed to the main story’s third age. With an estimated budget of $1 billion, the series is by far the most expensive television production ever. It is also the more expensive than any movie ever made.