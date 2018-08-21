First look of John Wick: Chapter 3, At Eternity's Gate, A Private War, AHS: Apocalypse, Troupe Zero unveiled

From the newest installment of the anthology series American Horror Story to Willem Dafoe's biopic about post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, there are many upcoming shows and films to look forward to in 2018.

Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane in John Wick: Chapter 3

Keanu Reeves will be headlining the third John Wick film, which will also see the return of Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King and Ian McShane's Winston. Reeves' character will return with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. New additions to the cast include Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Coven cast reunites for American Horror Story: Apocalypse

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, released a first look image from the sets of the show with the cast of its third season Coven. It was reported earlier that the eight season will be a crossover between Murderhouse and Coven. The image features Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe as well as Stevie Nicks.

Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan in A Private War

A Private War will chronicle the life of late American-born British war reporter Marie Colvin, portrayed by Gone Girl actor Rosamund Pike, writes Variety. The film is based on a 2012 Vanity Fair story Marie Colvin’s Private War and also stars Jamie Dornan. Directed by Matthew Heineman, the film is set to release in November 2018.

Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh in At Eternity's Gate

Directed by Julian Schnabel and named after one of Van Gogh's paintings, the film stars Willem Dafoe as the famed artist. According to IndieWire, At Eternity's Gate also has Oscar Isaac as Gauguin, Rupert Friend as Theo, Emmanuelle Seigner as Madame Ginoux, Mathieu Amalric as Dr. Gachet, and Mads Mikkelsen as The Priest.

Jim Gaffigan in Troupe Zero

A first look at our upcoming original film @troupezero featuring @JimGaffigan, his adorable dog and and a very long phone cord. pic.twitter.com/29vNbzD5h3 — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) August 20, 2018

Jim Gaffigan, Viola Davis and Allison Janney will soon be seen together onscreen in Amazon Studios' Troupe Zero. The plot details have been kept under wraps for the film, directed by Bert & Bertie from a script by Lucy Alibar.

