American Horror Story: Apocalypse will feature Coven fan favourites Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Stevie Nicks

American Horror Story, which dropped a teaser on 7 August, had recently informed that Jessica Lange would be returning for the eighth instalment of the series. Now, Ryan Murphy announced on Twitter that the actress will be joined by Coven fan favourites Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks.

Guess who's coming back for AHS APOCALYPSE? Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and....Stevie Nicks. So thrilled the family is together again! #AHSApocalypse — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 7, 2018

While Rabe had featured in in the Hotel (season 5) and Roanoke (season 6) seasons of the series, Sidibe successively appeared in the seasons 3, 4 and 5 of American Horror Story, namely Coven, Freak Show and Hotel. Like Sidibe, Farmiga also featured in three seasons — one, three and six. Conroy has been a part of American Horror Story for six seasons in Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Roanoke and Cult.

The eighth season of the series, titled Apocalypse, will be a crossover between the American Horror Story seasons one and three. It is being speculated that the actors will reprise their initial roles in the show. Further, rumours are abuzz that the unborn child, depicted in the recently released trailer would be Michael Langdon, the devil offspring of Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and his rape victim Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton).

Lange will be returning as the grieving mother Constance Langdon from the Murder House role that won her a Golden Globe. Cody Fern has been signed to portray the satanic spawn in the series.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 17:36 PM