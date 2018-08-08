You are here:

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will feature Coven fan favourites Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Stevie Nicks

FP Staff

Aug,08 2018 17:36:51 IST

American Horror Story, which dropped a teaser on 7 August, had recently informed that Jessica Lange would be returning for the eighth instalment of the series. Now, Ryan Murphy announced on Twitter that the actress will be joined by Coven fan favourites Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks.

While Rabe had featured in in the Hotel (season 5) and Roanoke (season 6) seasons of the series, Sidibe successively appeared in the seasons 3, 4 and 5 of American Horror Story, namely Coven, Freak Show and Hotel. Like Sidibe, Farmiga also featured in three seasons — one, three and six. Conroy has been a part of American Horror Story for six seasons in Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Roanoke and Cult.

Poster of American Horror Story. Facebook

The eighth season of the series, titled Apocalypse, will be a crossover between the American Horror Story seasons one and three. It is being speculated that the actors will reprise their initial roles in the show. Further, rumours are abuzz that the unborn child, depicted in the recently released trailer would be Michael Langdon, the devil offspring of Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and his rape victim Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton).

Lange will be returning as the grieving mother Constance Langdon from the Murder House role that won her a Golden Globe. Cody Fern has been signed to portray the satanic spawn in the series.

