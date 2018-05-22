You are here:

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Halle Berry joines Keanu Reeves in action thriller, Chad Stahelski to direct film

Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas have joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3.

The film, starring Keanu Reeves, will bring back Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. It will be released by Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label on May 17, 2019, reports Variety.com.

Reeves' character returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but is still the world's most ruthless hit men.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences the third instalment of our hit ‘John Wick' franchise with an exciting cast and world-class creative team," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake.

"This is our latest expansion of the John Wick universe, which already spans film, television, gaming, and location-based entertainment."

John Wick: Chapter 3 will introduce Berry as Sofia; Huston as The Director and Dillon as The Adjudicator of the High Table; Dacascos as an assassin named Zero; and Mantzoukas as the Tick Tock Man.

Also joining the cast are Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman from The Raid franchise, as formidable professional killers that Wick has to face off against, as well as martial arts star Tiger Hu Chen from"Man of Tai Chi.

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct the project.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 12:18 PM