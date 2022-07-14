The doors of Númenor from Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have finally opened. Check out the first look and meet the characters as you wait for the much-awaited series to release on September 2, 2022.

The history of Númenor is known to every The Lord of the Rings fanatic. But they've never seen it, and it remained a black canvas. Now, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has painted that canvas with beautiful details. The makers have tapped the curiosity and finally revealed the first look and details of Númenor in the Middle-earth Second Age.

The island kingdom was precisely sketched out and built into a seaside city with stunning details. Showrunner J.D Payne left no stone unturned to focus on tiny details to make Númenor breathtaking. "It was one place that we were just laser-focused on," Payne shared. "It's never been seen before. People have some ideas of what elves look like or what dwarves look like and what those kingdoms might look like. But Númenor was, in some ways, a blank canvas."

Director Wayne Che Yip was also left stunned when he walked through the Númenor. "We were there for weeks, but every day I'd notice a new detail I'd never seen before like graffiti etched into weathered stone or a small shrine. A whole wall made out of oyster shells. Every corner you'd turn there was just so much storytelling," Yip said.

Ruled by queen regent Míriel the opulent human kingdom is struggling through its tensions. Talking about her role, actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson said, "When it comes to playing a character that holds such a lofty position, I can't say that I necessarily relate to what it is to be a queen. But I think there is something relatable about how isolating that can feel, and how you're grappling with things that no one else can understand."

Pharazôn is Míriel's closest counsel but is also responsible for the fall of Númenor. Actor Trystan Gravelle who plays the character spilled the beans and said, "When you see these epic statues and this wonderful masonry, you're walking through the mind of a person that's burdened by his mortality and is very concerned about what legacy he's going to leave behind."

The kingdom has two trustworthy allies, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry). The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power deals with the fall of Númenor, so their story might end, but the journey is filled with unexpected turns. "Ultimately, those of us that know the lore know Elendil ends up helping to lead the Last Alliance of elves and men. But how does he get there? Tolkien hasn't written the man in three dimensions, and that's the gift of the series," explained Lloyd Owen.

The Amazon Prime Video series also introduces a new character in the kingdom, Isildur's sister Eärien. A young, ambitious, and bright architect enthusiast, the character is played by actress Ema Horvath. "She's on the cusp of womanhood. She's still quite insecure and naïve about the way the world works," Horvath described her character.

Númenor is full of surprises and thrills, but hold your inquisitiveness until September 2 as The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power releases on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

