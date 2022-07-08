Sneak Peek Of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Teases The Beginning Of The Journey
Official new teaser of the Amazon Original series to be Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power out on July 14.
Amazon Prime Video today dropped a 60-second sneak peek of the highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The highly anticipated series premieres exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes center stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. In this: 60s sneak peek, an ominous sign in the night sky raises questions for the inhabitants of Middle-earth.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to start streaming from September 2nd onwards across multiple languages worldwide including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
