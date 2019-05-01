Fire breaks out at Goregaon godown of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in a godown of Dharma Productions in Goregaon in the wee hours of 30 April, a DNA report states. However, no casualty was reported.

The storage unit reportedly housed numerous memorabilia of Karan Johar's production house. These included books, artifacts, costumes and props from films dating back to the '80s, which were financed by Dharma. A few props from films under production were also stored there reportedly.

As per various reports, the fire started at around 2:30 am and 12 fire engines were deployed to douse the fire.

"Investigation is underway to identify the source of the fire," The Hindu quoted a senior police officer as saying. "We have disconnected their electric and water supply. Action will be taken if lapses are found," chief fire officer PS Rahangdale added.

In November 2018, Johar announced on Twitter that Dharma Productions had expanded into creating digital content for web channels via a new division, called Dharmatic.

The banner backed two big releases in 2019 — Kesari and Kalank. While the Akshay Kumar-starrer period war-drama grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's romantic drama was both a critical and a commercial failure. Dharma Productions' next release Punit Malhotra's is high school drama Student of the Year 2. Starring Tiger Shroff, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Ananaya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 13:02:11 IST

