You are here:

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's war drama becomes 2019's fastest film to hit Rs 100 cr mark

FP Staff

Mar 28, 2019 12:33:14 IST

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's historical war-drama Kesari has emerged as the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser in 2019, after the film's week-long run at the box office. It has outperformed Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal, which hit the  Rs 100 crore milestone on its eighth and ninth day, respectively.

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumars war drama becomes 2019s fastest film to hit Rs 100 cr mark

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Kesari. Image from Twitter

While the movie crossed the  Rs 75 crore mark in its extended first weekend run, it witnessed a sharp decline in earnings on the weekdays. Kesari minted Rs 8.25 crore on Monday (26 March), Rs 7.17 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.52 crore on Wednesday, pushing it's total earnings to Rs 100.01 crore.

Kesari also became the highest opener of 2019, becoming Kumar's second biggest opener after last year's sports drama GoldKesari also had the highest opening weekend earnings of 2019.

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place on 12 September, 1897. A group of 21 Sikhs, who belonged to British Indian regiments and were in charge of protecting the forts of  Lockhart and Gulistan on Afghani borders, were faced in combat with 10,000 Afghan soldiers at Saragarhi. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the troops managed victory on the first two attacks and were able to defend the forts. However, the battalion succumbed to the final attack. But the troops were able to buy enough time for the British to call in for reinforcements.

Directed by Anurag Singh, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar and Sunil Khetarpal, Kesari also stars Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bharadwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 13:47:51 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Captain Marvel , Gold , Gully Boy , Kesari , kesari box office collection , Parineeti Chopra , Total Dhamaal

also see

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film is 2019's biggest domestic opener, earns Rs 21.50 cr on Day 1

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film is 2019's biggest domestic opener, earns Rs 21.50 cr on Day 1

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's period war drama inches towards Rs 100 cr mark

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's period war drama inches towards Rs 100 cr mark

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's war drama witnesses decline on Monday

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's war drama witnesses decline on Monday