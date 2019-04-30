Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria reveals she was supposed to play Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin

Tara Sutaria, who will soon make her debut in Student of the Year 2 (SOTY), has revealed that she was going to play Princess Jasmine in the Guy Ritchie-directed live-action remake of Aladdin. The film stars Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud in pivotal role. Coincidentally, Smith also makes a cameo in the song 'Radha Teri Chunari', also featuring her co-actors Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff.

"I was actually supposed to do another film with Will Smith a year before we started Student of the Year 2 in London. I was working on this film Aladdin, which is, in fact, releasing a week after SOTY. So, I was meant to play Jasmine in that film. We would have worked together on that film and it is so ironic that I didn't end up doing that film but I am doing this and he actually came here and we ended up working on this," Sutaria said. But she did not reveal the reason why she chose to work on SOTY instead.

Calling the experience of sharing screen space with Smith "fun", Sutaria said that the actor is "larger than life" and he turned out exactly as she thought he would be.

SOTY 2 has been directed by Punit Malhotra and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is scheduled to release on 6 December.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 19:49:36 IST

