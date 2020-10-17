FIR registered against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, wife Yogeeta Bali on charges of rape, cheating

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a woman who claimed she was in a relationship with Mahaakshay from 2015 to 2018 during which time she was drugged, raped and forced into having an abortion.

Mumbai Police have registered a case against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and the former's wife Yogeeta Bali on a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman, an official said on 17 October.

The case was registered at Oshiwara police station on Thursday night based on the complaint lodged by the 38-year-old woman, he said.

The victim in her complaint stated that she was in a relationship with Mahaakshay from 2015 to 2018 and that he has promised to marry her as well, the official said.

The victim has said that in the year 2015, he had called her to him home and drugged her with a soft drink. She revealed that he raped her and stated Mahaakshay aka Mimoh promised marriage to her but never fulfilled his promise.

"The woman said that during their relationship, she had gone to see Mahaakshay's flat at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West, which he had purchased in 2015. She said when she went there, the accused offered her a spiked soft drink and forced her to have physical relations with him," he added.

According to the victim, Mahaakshay continued being physical with her for 4 years, and when she got pregnant pressurised her to get an abortion. When she refused, he gave her some pills and got the child aborted.

"The woman said she used to ask Mahaakshay about their marriage. But in January 2018, he told her that he cannot marry her, which led to an altercation between them."

As per the victim, Mimoh's mother and Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali too threatened her after her complaint and pressurized her to dismiss the case.

The complainant later went to Delhi with her brother to stay with their family friend. There, she lodged a complaint against Mahaakshay and his mother at Begumpur police station in June 2018, he added.

The police had registered an offense under section 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), and others, and the probe was transferred to the crime branch there. A Delhi court later granted anticipatory bail to Mahaakshay and his mother in the case.

In March 2020, the Delhi High Court had asked the woman to file her complaint in the court, where the offense had taken place. Following that, she filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station in July this year, the official said.

"Accordingly, an offence under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 417 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the accused," he said, adding that a probe is on.

A Free Press Journal report cited an ANI interaction the complainant's lawyer Ravi Soni had made earlier where he had said that Mimoh had mixed a sedative in her drink and forced himself upon her. According to the lawyer, Mimoh even got their horoscope matched but denied her marriage later.

As per the report, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba has said that there are sufficient grounds for the registration of an FIR against Chakraborty's wife and son.

Mimoh, who has featured in films like Haunted 3D and Loot, has been married to television actor Madalasa Sarma for two years.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)