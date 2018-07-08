You are here:

Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali, son Mahaakshay granted anticipatory bail in rape, cheating case

Press Trust of India

Jul,08 2018 16:45:23 IST

A Delhi court on 7 July granted anticipatory bail to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife and son in a complaint of alleged rape and cheating filed by a woman.

Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali (L) and son Mahaakshay (R). Image via Twitter

Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali (L) and son Mahaakshay (R). Image via Twitter

Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted the relief to Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and their son Mahaakshay saying they have deep roots in society and are not likely to abscond.

Accordingly, it is ordered that in the event of arrest, both the applicants shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with two sureties each of the like amount," the judge said.

An FIR was lodged pursuant to court's order on the complainant of a woman who alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her. She alleged he had physical relations with her for around four years after promising her marriage.

The court had said that prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against Bali and Mahaakshay and to proceed further in accordance with the law.

The woman alleged in her complaint that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

In her complaint, she claimed that Yogeeta Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continues the relationship. The complainant also said in court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.

Meanwhile, the scheduled marriage of Mahaakshay in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu was cancelled on 7 July following arrival of a police team to investigate the case, police sources said.

After the arrival of the investigating team, the marriage was cancelled and the bride's family left the place, police said.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 17:00 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Mahaakshay #Mimoh chakraborty #Mithun Chakraborty #Yogeeta Bali

also see

Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali, son Mahaakshay face rape, cheating charges; Delhi court orders FIR

Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali, son Mahaakshay face rape, cheating charges; Delhi court orders FIR

Actress claims she received death threats from Mithun Chakraborty's wife, son; had to move from Mumbai to Delhi

Actress claims she received death threats from Mithun Chakraborty's wife, son; had to move from Mumbai to Delhi

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Yogita Bali's interim bail rejected; Mithun's son also accused of drugging survivor

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Yogita Bali's interim bail rejected; Mithun's son also accused of drugging survivor