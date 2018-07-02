Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali, son Mahaakshay face rape, cheating charges; Delhi court orders FIR

A Delhi district court in Rohini has ordered the registration of an FIR against Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent, ANI reports.

An actress, who has worked in both Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinema, filed a complaint against the mother-son duo, according to a report on Zoom TV. The complaint notes that she was in an relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015 and he allegedly promised to marry her after the relationship turned physical.

Delhi: Rohini Court orders registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent. — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018

The FIR will be registered at Begumpur police station in Delhi.

Mahaakshay aka Mimoh made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the action flick Jimmy. It was a dud, both in the critics' books as well as at the box office.

The next film, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted - 3D did fairly well at the box office but his next Loot was a flop, so was Enemmy, where he was seen with his father.

Yogeeta Bali, the niece of late Bollywood actress Geeta Bali, was married to the legendary Kishore Kumar before her marriage to Mithun Chakraborty.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 20:08 PM