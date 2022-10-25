Finale episode of House Of The Dragon sparks meme fest on internet

Tormenting its fans with mind-boggling suspense, the first season of House Of The Dragon has ended with a bang. With a proclamation of full-fledged war or shall we say a big bite on Monday morning, House Of The Dragon’s season one has left the Thronies turning and tossing with anticipation for two long years. While we have plenty of time to speculate what is to come in the second season, one thing is for sure the sequel is going to be the payback time of the Blacks from Greens. The history of the seven kingdoms stands witness to the fact that bloody wars aren’t planned but happen accidentally, which has been clearly promised by the first season of the House Of The Dragon, or shall we say by one-eyed Prince Aemond. Now it seems that Aemond’s mindless actions have kept the Twitterati busy with all sorts of memes. And if you haven’t watched the last episode yet, then this is your cue to stop reading!

After finally learning about her father King Viserys’ death and how the Greens illegitimately crowned his son Prince Aegon as the King, Princess Rhaenyra turns queen, at least in the eyes of a few who remembered their loyalty to King Viserys. While Rhaenyra is furious, heartbroken, and clueless at the same time, she made sure to be aware that she has no intention of starting a war just to get herself on the Iron Throne.

However, Rhaenyra’s peaceful intentions don’t appear to last long, courtesy to the stupidity of one-eyed Prince Aemond. Despite having no intentions to spark a war, Rhaenyra sends her sons Jace and Luke to fly to the Starks and Baratheons to gain their loyalty. The moment Luke steps down his dragon Arrax at Storm’s End, he spots Aemond’s giant dragon Vhagar already parked outside the gates.

While Baratheon’s welcome is far from warm and Aemond is already thirsting for his one eye that Luke still “owes” him, on their way back one-eyed prince decides to mess with Rhaenyra’s middle son Luke. However, very soon Aemond realises that dragons are not made for ‘horsing around’. But it was a bit too late, as in just a blink of an eye Vhagar gobbles up Arrax whole in one big chomp. This happened even before Aemond could say ‘oh no, please don’t eat my nephew.’

Well, while we are still taking a moment to take it all in, Twitter is geared up with its meme fest against Aemond.

everyone when we saw vhagar parked in front of storm’s end #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/LW6lZ76k9o — vendetta (@yaeslefttoe) October 24, 2022

aemond coming back to tell alicent that he may have accidentally kickstarted a war #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/SFD5FP3mcA — o (@ateenytinyolive) October 24, 2022

You end season 1 like this and expect me to wait 2 years ?!?! #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/Wkt0l4gThk — Stephanie Green (@stephm_green) October 24, 2022



There were several users who also claimed that Luke should fly back the moment he spotted Aemond’s dragon at the gate. One user tweeted, “Would’ve s**t my little trousers and flown home after this Jurassic park ass wide shot of my childhood nemesis’s 180-year-old pet.”

would’ve shit my little trousers and flown home after this jurassic park ass wide shot of my childhood nemesis’s 180 year old pet#HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/qrVqFFUHM1 — mother of three (@Coby_Kratz) October 24, 2022



Many even said that now as finally Aemond has sparked the bloodiest war that history speaks out loud about, they are geared up to witness Rhaenyra causing the bloodshed.

When Rhaenyra start committing war crimes and violating the Geneva convention next season, I and my entire family will be cheering her on with our hearts and souls #HouseOfthedragon #HOTDFinale #RHAENYRA pic.twitter.com/g2oqdNHQO2 — Southern Aboki 🇳🇬 (@pieflex) October 24, 2022



The last frame of Rhaenyra in fury resembles to Game Of Thrones’ Daenrys’ face when she’s about to burn the whole of King’s Landing. Talking about the next season, as per the reports, the shoot will go on floors by the end of 2023 and fans can enjoy the second season in 2024.

