Veteran filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak, who was a part of the Hindi film industry for more than five glorious decades, passed away today on August 25 at the age of 86 after lung ailments. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Talking about Sawan Kumar’s ailment, his nephew told ETimes, “He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He’s had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he’s serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time.”

Salman Khan, who worked with him in Bewafa Sanam and Saawan: The Love Season, shared a picture with the filmmaker and penned a note. He wrote- “May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u.”

Sawan Kumar Tak began his career as a producer with Sanjeev Kumar’s film Naunihal that came out in 1967. He made his directorial debut five years later in 1972 with the film Gomti Ke Kinare, which was Meena Kumari’s last film. He directed two films with Salman Khan, Bewafa Sanam in 1991 and Saawan: The Love Season in 2006. He hadn’t directed any film in the last 16 years.

