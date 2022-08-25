The filmmaker, according to a report, is in the ICU of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Veteran filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over five decades, is currently in the hospital due to lung ailments. The was confirmed by his nephew Navin Kumar to ETimes. Speaking to the portal, Kumar said, “He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He’s had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he’s serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time.”

Sawan Kumar Tak began his career as a producer with Sanjeev Kumar’s film Naunihal that came out in 1967. He made his directorial debut five years later in 1972 with the film Gomti Ke Kinare, which was Meena Kumari’s last film. He directed two films with Salman Khan, Bewafa Sanam in 1991 and Saawan: The Love Season in 2006. He hasn’t directed any film in the last 16 years.

