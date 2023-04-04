After Priyanka Chopra spoke about being cornered in Bollywood and how she had beef with some people, the interview went viral in no time. Filmmaker Apurva Asrani has now spoken about it and made some equally startling revelations about lobbying that happens and how Sushant Singh Rajput too became a victim of it, not just Priyanka.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, first narrating what happened with Priyanka, Asrani revealed, “She had given two big hits – Barfi and Agneepath – in just one year, but the front page of a city newspaper carried a headline saying that no hero wanted to work with her. They weren’t giving her due, she wasn’t able to grow as an actor and a star.”

He then spoke about Sushant and said, Director Abhishek Kapoor has used a very apt term to describe what was done to Sushant. He called it ‘a systematic dismantling of a fragile mind’. It’s where they use the entire system to slowly ignore you, isolate you. Sushant was snubbed at awards, his last film may have done a whopping 100 crores but it was projected as a flop.”

He added, “He spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues. He was harangued right till the end and the worst part is, we could hardly see the truth. It was made to look like he had plum projects, but had an attitude problem.”

In a recent interaction with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

She added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

