Filmmaker Apurva Asrani: 'A campaign was run against Priyanka Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput was portrayed mentally ill'
The filmmaker has made some startling revelations about lobbying in the Hindi film industry, and how Priyanka Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput were made victims of it
After Priyanka Chopra spoke about being cornered in Bollywood and how she had beef with some people, the interview went viral in no time. Filmmaker Apurva Asrani has now spoken about it and made some equally startling revelations about lobbying that happens and how Sushant Singh Rajput too became a victim of it, not just Priyanka.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, first narrating what happened with Priyanka, Asrani revealed, “She had given two big hits – Barfi and Agneepath – in just one year, but the front page of a city newspaper carried a headline saying that no hero wanted to work with her. They weren’t giving her due, she wasn’t able to grow as an actor and a star.”
He then spoke about Sushant and said, Director Abhishek Kapoor has used a very apt term to describe what was done to Sushant. He called it ‘a systematic dismantling of a fragile mind’. It’s where they use the entire system to slowly ignore you, isolate you. Sushant was snubbed at awards, his last film may have done a whopping 100 crores but it was projected as a flop.”
He added, “He spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues. He was harangued right till the end and the worst part is, we could hardly see the truth. It was made to look like he had plum projects, but had an attitude problem.”
In a recent interaction with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”
She added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for Citadel's conference, reveals daughter Malti's face for the first time
The doting mother can also be seen holding the little one in her arms. The couple embraces the media by waving at the camera. They also apparently try to get their daughter wave at the paparazzi.
'Even though she worked with Ram Charan...': Twitter reacts after Priyanka Chopra calls 'RRR' a Tamil film
Social media users were quick to spot the blunder. Soon after the goof-up came to light, people started trolling the actress. A user said, "Priyanka Chopra... Even though she worked with Ram Charan didn't know that RRR is a Telugu movie."
After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri shows support to Priyanka Chopra for her statement on Bollywood
According to Priyanka, she was being pushed into a corner in the film industry and people were not casting her. She added that she was tired of the politics and that caused her to move to Hollywood.