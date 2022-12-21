While we often lay emphasis on the overall success of a movie and the praise and appreciation its content achieves, we overlook the ‘captain of the ship’, the film’s director, who seamlessly brings all the elements of filmmaking together in creating a successful project.

Here’s taking a look at the directors who made a mark in 2022 and stood out for some breakthrough work –

Jai Basantu Singh

With T-Series’ Janhit Mein Jaari Jai Basantu Singh took audiences through a woman’s struggle in a man’s world while highlighting the importance of safe sex and the use of condoms. A popular name in the television world and three-time winner of the International Promax Award, Singh chose a brave subject for his Hindi film debut and took an even braver call of headlining the film with a female star.

SS Rajamouli

The flagbearer in bringing Indian content to the global arena, SS Rajamouli in 2022 continued to break records and establish new benchmarks with RRR produced by DVV Productions. The film broke the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film and took the box office by storm as SS Rajamouli brought his signature visual grandeur and emotionally-driven storytelling to audiences across the globe.

Vivek Agnihotri

The sleeper hit of the year that no one saw coming, Zee Studios & I Am Buddha’s The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri was one of the biggest subjects of heated conversation in the digital world. The director boldly told a story that many would shy away from and captured the pain, suffering and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990.

Jasmeet K Reen

Who better than a female director to understand and beautifully capture the plight of domestic abuse and that’s exactly what Jasmeet K Reen did like a pro in her dark-comedy Darlings produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The director stayed true to her vision, undaunted by the bigness attached to the project and was praised for her satirical portrayal of love and abuse.

Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Praised for bringing an actual and relatable representation of the queer community to Indian screens, Harshavardhan Kulkari with Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do gave us an entertainer that also addressed an issue that continues to remain a sad reality in the country. The filmmaker was also the first to highlight the concept of a lavender marriage between closeted individuals who make a compromise to please their families. The film was praised for normalising the subject for the average Indian family and acted as a conversation-starter.

Anubhuti Kashyap

Someone who learnt the ropes of filmmaking having watched her brother Anurag and Abhinav Kashyap, Anubhuti Kashyap finally came into her own as a filmmaker with Junglee Pictures’ Doctor G, the first medical-campus comedy drama. What was interesting and equally challenging was the manner in which Anubhuti captured the emotions of a man navigating his way in a woman’s world and finally realising his calling. A solid start for a debutante filmmaker.

Aniruddh Iyer

An intriguing narrative of the toxic relationship of film stars with media and fans, T-Series & Colour Yellow Productions’ An Action Hero was one of the many tales scribbled in Aniruddh Iyer’s notebook. Interestingly, while crafting the narrative, the director who earlier worked as an AD on Zero and Tanu Weds Manu ensured he didn’t pick any sides in An Action Hero, leaving it to the audience to introspect.

