Filhall: Akshay Kumar's debut music video features him and Nupur Sanon as long-lost lovers

Akshay Kumar recently made his music debut opposite Nupur Sanon in B Praak's 'Filhall'. The video begins with Akshay, who plays a doctor. A nurse enters the room to inform him that there's been an accident and when he inquires about the patient, he gets to know that they once shared a special bond with each other.

Akshay then enters the operation theatre to see Sanon lying unconscious. A flashback sequence ensues, showing the two romancing each other in beautiful locales.

Kumar shared the video on social media, adding that he is looking forward to his music video debut.

The song has been crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak, and will see the fresh chemistry between Kumar and Sanon's characters. The music video has been directed by Arvinder Khaira, and also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, Kumar is basking in the success of his multi-starrer Housefull 4 which witnessed a heroic start at the box office, raking in a total of Rs 87.78 crore on its opening weekend.

The film has now hit a century within six days of its release as its total collections so far are pegged at Rs 109.00 crore. At the international box office, Housefull 4 managed to earn Rs 19.08 crore on its opening day,.

The Farhad Samji-directed flick revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. The movie had hit the screens on 25 October.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 17:52:37 IST