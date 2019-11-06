Akshay Kumar makes his music video debut with 'Filhall' alongside Nupur Sanon; see teaser

After delivering back-to-back hits in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is set to make his debut into music and shared the first poster of his music video, titled Filhall. The teaser of the track has also been released.

The song will feature the Khiladi actor alongside Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur.

The song which is crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak will see the fresh chemistry between the duo and the fans are already excited about the same. The same has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

In the poster, fans can catch sizzling chemistry between Akshay and Nupur who can be seen standing close to each other. A shy Nupur can be seen looking down while Akshay can be seen looking at her with love.

"Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love Here's the poster of my first ever music video," the Mission Mangal star captioned the post.

Check out the post

Check out the song's teaser

Not much has been revealed about the music but from the gripping post, it seems that Akshay is all set to impress fans with his heart-wrenching love track.

Meanwhile, the star is basking in the success of his multi-starrer film Housefull 4 which witnessed a heroic start at the box office and raked in Rs 18.85 crores.

The film has now hit a century within six days of its release and minted Rs 109.00 crores.

At the international box office, Housefull 4 managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores on its opening day, reported Film critic Taran Adarsh on Sunday.

The Farhad Samji directed flick revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative.

The movie had hit the screens on 25 October.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 14:37:57 IST