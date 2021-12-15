Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed will star in a Zindagi original show.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to return to the Indian screens after five years of his appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actor will be featuring in Zindagi's next original, a yet-to-be-titled show that blends fantasy and magic realism within the backdrop of a family reunion.

The show is being helmed by Asim Abbasi, who directed the acclaimed series Churails. Fawad will be reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed for the show.

Zindagi's official Instagram handle shared the first looks of Fawad and Sanam.

According to the makers, the series blends together “magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting”, dealing with the themes of love, loss, and reconciliation.

In this series, Fawad plays a single parent – charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam plays the central female character in the series. Harbouring otherworldly secrets, she takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her.

“I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.” exclaimed Fawad.

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with one of my favourite directors Asim Abbasi again, this time for Zindagi. This new project embarks on a fantastical journey with some stunning performances by a very meticulously picked cast. I can't wait for everyone to see the magic that's been created in this beautiful limbo land," said Sanam Saeed.

“Zindagi has become a pioneer, not only for India-Pakistan OTT collaborations but also for encouraging artists to push boundaries of narrative storytelling. I experienced that with Churails, and I am experiencing that again with this project. Under Shailja's support and guidance, Zindagi has truly become a home for many filmmakers like me, where we can see our craziest, wildest ideas come to fruition. I am feeling blessed, and very hopeful that this new project will have a very strong emotional resonance not only with the South Asian viewers but a global audience." said Asim.