After the recognition in Khoobsurat, Fawad Khan was seen in another movie in 2016 where he portrayed the role of Rahul in Kapoor & Sons.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, recently celebrated his 40th birthday on 29 November in Dubai. During a yacht party for the occasion, the actor was recorded singing Kishore Kumar’s Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe song from the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. The original song featured actors Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in it.

Currently, several videos of Fawad Khan singing the iconic track has emerged online and fans cannot stop gushing over the handsome actor. In the video, Khan can be seen sitting with a mic in his hand on the steps of the yacht. The Kapoor and Sons actor is dressed in a black sweater, which is paired with blue pants and sunglasses.

As the video proceeds, Pakistani rock band Strings’ singer Faisal Kapadia is also seen standing next to Khan as he cheers for the actor. Furthermore, Fawad Khan's Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed is also seen among the guests on the yacht.

Meanwhile in another video, Khan is seen cutting a beautiful cake with his wife Sadaf, who is snapped standing next to him. The cake has the number 40 printed on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fawadAkhan (@fawadkhan_obsessed)



Fawad Khan first became famous due to his serials in Pakistan. He has featured in many Bollywood movies too. Khan made his Bollywood debut in Shashanka Ghosh’s 2014 romantic comedy Khoobsurat. The movie featured Sonam Kapoor, Ratna Pathak, Kirron Kher and Aamir Raza Hussain in pivotal roles. The same year, Khan received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his portrayal of a modern-day prince in the film.

After the recognition in Khoobsurat, Fawad Khan was seen in another movie in 2016 where he portrayed the role of Rahul in Kapoor & Sons. The movie also included big stars like Ratna Pathak Shah, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajat Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. The same year, he also appeared in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Since then, Khan has not featured in any Bollywood movie due to worsening the ties between India and Pakistan after the 2016 Uri attacks.