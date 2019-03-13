Fatima Sana Shaikh on not sharing her #MeToo story: Don’t want to expose that side of my life

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was most recently seen in Thugs of Hindostan, spoke about not sharing her #MeToo story, and how sexual assault has been normalised to the extent that women tend to just accept it.

"I don’t want to expose that side of my life… I’m dealing with it, speaking to people I’m close to. Just like I won’t judge those who want to share their horror stories, I expect not to be judged for not sharing mine," the actress told Pune Mirror.

She added that the #MeToo movement has given those who have faced sexual harassment a platform to come forward with their stories. She said that now the perpetrators are scared of being shamed in public and are shunned by the industry.

Fatima made her Bollywood debut alongside Sanya Malhotra in the sports drama Dangal, also starred Aamir Khan. She played the onscreen version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwati directorial.

The actress will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled project, which she says is a crime drama. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. She will also be seen in Pavan Kriplani's horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 13:57:11 IST