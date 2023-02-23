Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer Aquaman, which released in 2018, was a box office blockbuster. Directed by James Wan, the action-adventure earned more than $1 billion during its theatrical run.

But now it seems that Jason Momoa might not return to the franchise after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2) because as per the reports, the actor has heard that the script of the upcoming sequel is ‘terrible’.

In fact, the latest rumours suggest that the test screenings of Aquaman 2 have garnered poor responses from the viewers, with some even walking out. Some of the reviewers even expressed that this film is possibly one of the worst movies in DC universe.

As per The Direct, an insider named Jeff Sneider shared that Jason might feature as Lobo in the future. “I hear it’s terrible and that’s why Momoa is gonna be Lobo going forward. But they can’t say that yet because then it would be a lame duck… and DC is hoping to wring another billion out of the box office. First one was awful too, so not a huge surprise,” Jeff said.

Jason Momoa as Lobo?

For the unversed, Lobo is an alien from the utopian planet of Czarnia and works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. There are reports that Jason might play Lobo (the main antagonist) in Superman: Legacy movie in 2025.

In the last month, Momoa shared a video where he teased fans and said, “Great news with Warner Brothers,” adding, “Amazing! Wish I could tell you, but here it is! Peter, I love you. James, I love you… To the future, to the future.”

As of now, the actor will feature in Aquaman 2, which is set to hit the screens on 25 December, 2023.

