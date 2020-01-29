Fast & Furious 9 teaser: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez return for a new instalment of action entertainer

Universal has released the first poster and a teaser for Fast & Furious 9, director Justin Lin’s next chapter in the long-running saga of car theft and bank heists.

The teaser offers a sneak peek in Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) life with his new family, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and son Brian (named after the late Paul Walker's character). While the preview shows Dom living a rested life in the countryside, there's clearly trouble on the horizon, with Letty passing Dom's prized necklace onto Brian with the warning that "It's for protection... from what's coming".

The makers also revealed that the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 will be released on 31 January.

Check out the teaser here

The first look of Diesel shows him back-facing the camera, standing against a car and staring pensively off into the setting sun, presumably pondering over something. His prized silver locket hangs from the rear-view mirror.

Check out the announcement and first poster here

The Road To F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is Friday, 1/31! ❤️ this Tweet to receive F9 content before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22. pic.twitter.com/0WcUccXHCV — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 24, 2020

He’s lived his life a quarter mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET. pic.twitter.com/YyXyGiCL1G — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2020

Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will return to the action series, with new entrants John Cena, Finn Cole, and Anna Sawai. Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are also set to return for Fast & Furious 9. Theron will reprise her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher, who was introduced in the 2017 movie Fate of the Furious, while Mirren's character made her debut in the same film as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw.

Lin, who was at the helm of third, fourth, fifth, and sixth instalments of the franchise, is directing the new film. It has been scripted by Dan Casey from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The film is slated to release on 22 May.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 11:51:40 IST