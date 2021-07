Amazon Prime India also revealed that Narappa, Sarpatta Parambarai and Malik were watched by its subscribers in over 3,200 towns and cities in India as well as in over 150 countries and territories globally.

Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan was watched by more customers on Amazon Prime Video than any other Hindi film in its opening week with viewers tuning in from over 3,900 towns and cities in the first seven days of its release, the streamer said on Thursday.

In a press release, the streamer said that it recorded its best-ever viewership in the month leading up to Prime Day (26 to 27 July).

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed movie, which also featured Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, had debuted on streaming service's platform on 16 July.

Toofaan was watched by more customers on Prime Video India than any other Hindi film in its opening week. The boxing drama was also viewed in over 160 countries and territories across the globe, the streamer added.

Amazon further revealed that its local language titles -- Narappa (Telugu), Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil) and Malik (Malayalam) -- were watched by its subscribers in over 3,200 towns and cities in India as well as in over 150 countries and territories globally.

The service, which rarely comes up streaming data, said the numbers indicate the "growing viewership and popularity of local language films not just in India but also around the world".

Narappa, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani, was released on 20 July, while Pa Ranjith's period sports movie Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead, debuted on Amazon on 22 July.

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik, a political thriller, premiered on the streamer's platform on 15 July.

Amazon also announced that the sophomore season of comedy-drama show Hostel Daze, which came out on 23 July, was viewed in over 3,600 towns and cities in India.

Subscribers from over 100 countries and territories around the world had also streamed the show.

The show, directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, features Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta.