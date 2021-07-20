Narappa is the Telugu remake of Dhanush and Manju Warrier-starrer Asuran.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati is gearing up for his upcoming film Narappa, all set to release on 20 July on Amazon Prime Video.

Who all stars in the film?

The film is jointly produced by Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu, directed by Srikanth Addala, and stars Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead alongside Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala in the pivotal roles.

A brief summary of the film

Narappa is a Telugu remake of Dhanush-led Asuran. The movie revolves around a family belonging to an oppressed caste and how they tackle the problems caused by an affluent landlord.

A primer on Asuran

Written and directed by Vetrimaaran, Asuran is based on the novel called Vekkai. The movie marked debut of Malayalam actress Manju Warrior in the Tamil industry with this movie. The movie is produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his production banner V Creations. GV Prakash Kumar composes music for the movie.

Shivasaamy (Dhanush), a farmer, leads a content life with his wife Pachammal (Manju Warrier), two sons, a daughter and his brother-in-law Murugesan (Pasupathi). But, a few issues that crop up between the family and a wealthy landlord of his village named Vadakooran (Aadukalam Nareyn), changes their life upside down, leading to a series of unpleasant incidents.

The film won the 67th Indian National Film Awards 2019 for Best Tamil Movie with Dhanush receiving the Best Actor award.

Venkatesh Daggubati on Narappa

In an interview with Cinema Xpress, Daggubati said Narappa is the most challenging character he has ever played in his career. The actor said, "The film showcases a bundle of emotions and I worked really hard to get these things right. The obvious challenge is to avoid comparisons. So I have added my own style and signature to it. Dhanush is an outstanding actor and he did a great job. I would say this character, literally, tested me a lot and I really enjoyed portraying it."

Watch the trailer of Narappa here