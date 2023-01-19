Farhan Akhtar‘s acting prowess has always astounded the audience, but they have also admired the artist for his musical prowess. Farhan is the only one from Bollywood who has a live band that travels across the globe and cherishes immense love from the audience. The actor is indeed a pioneer of live concerts from India who has performed with his band, ‘FARHAN LIVE’ at many international platforms and given banger performances nationally as well in 10 rocking years.

Farhan took this opportunity to relive the golden moments of the musical journey of one of the most loved bands of India. Taking to his social media, he marked the occasion of 10 years of ‘FARHAN LIVE’ with glimpses of his team and on-stage performances with his iconic poetry in the background which just hits home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

With ‘FARHAN LIVE’, Farhan Akhtar has travelled around the globe with the band members performing in various countries so far, including the USA, Australia, UAE (Dubai & Abu Dhabi), Singapore, Kenya, Oman, and the UK among many.

Apart from this, Farhan is currently working on the pre-production for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.