Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he will be making his debut with Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

The multi-talented personality of the entertainment industry Farhan Akhtar, who impressed us as an actor, director, screenwriter, singer and producer, has joined the Marvel family with the upcoming series Ms Marvel. While the details of his character have been kept under wraps, it is confirmed that it will be ‘a guest-starring role.’

Confirming the news of his addition to Ms Marvel, Farhan shared the screengrab of the Deadline article and tweeted, "Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it. #MsMarvel on @DisneyPlusHS @Marvel #ThisJune @preena621."

Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it. #MsMarvel on @DisneyPlusHS @Marvel #ThisJune @preena621 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fYwNZIUoR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2022

Interestingly, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who featured in Bollywood films like Kapoor And Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Khoobsurat, is also part of Ms Marvel. The actor had confirmed this news while talking to Film Companion and said, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves).”

The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel along with the ensemble cast of Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

The episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon and will premiere on 8 June on Disney+.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​