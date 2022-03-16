Ms Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on 8 June

Marvel Studios has released the trailer for its new original series Ms. Marvel. The show, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on 8 June, sees Iman Vellani play the lead role of Muslim-American teen Kamala Khan.

The six-episode series follows Kamala as she tries to balance her high school life with the unique responsibilities of being a superhero with untested powers.

The show has been created by Bisha K Ali, and is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Set to the tunes of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, the trailer begins with the introduction of Kamala Khan, a teen from Jersey City who is a big Avengers fan. She is also a budding artist and an avid gamer, struggling to find her place in the world. However, one day the "brown girl from Jersey city" gains superpowers similar to her heroes and is tasked with saving the world.

Have a look at the trailer

The cast of Ms Marvel also includes Saagar Shaikh, Travina Springer, Rish Shah, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, and Nimra Bucha.

Notably, Farhan Akhtar, who had been rumoured to appear in the series, was not seen in the trailer, nor was Fawad Khan, who had previously confirmed that he would be seen in the series.