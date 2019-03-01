Farhan Akhtar on Don 3: I'm asked about this film wherever I go but I don't have any updates

Director-Actor-Singer Farhan Akhtar is miffed by one question. Wherever he goes, he's being asked about the much-awaited Don 3 starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently at an event, when he was asked about the third installment of Don, Farhan said, "This is like a staple question that I'm asked wherever I go. I don't have any updates for you."

Farhan helmed the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don as a director and it met with a positive response in 2006. The movie's sequel released in 2011 with much anticipation but after the release, there is no clarity on Don 3 and Farhan still doesn't want to talk about it. It is touted that the third installment of the film will be the finale of the series.

Farhan and his production house have already made its mark this year with the recent release Gully Boy, directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film has made close to Rs 125 crore at the domestic box office. When he was asked whether he feels that the film under-performed due to recent national situation around the Pulwama attack, he said, "now even this (Rs 125 crore) is less?" He continued, "The film will perform and it will do what it has to do on the basis of the quality of the film."

Farhan was last seen in The Fakir Of Venice and will soon reunite with his Dil Dhadkne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. In August he will reunite with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, for Toofan. "We always wanted to work after BMB and now we have an interesting subject, so I'm really looking forward to work with Rakesh ji again," he said.

