They say one never forgets how they were made to feel. Satish Kaushik has managed to make us smile over four decades through all his uniquely delightful avatars, all of which have remained etched in our minds. A comic, a storyteller, a versatile actor – Disney+ Hotstar salutes the legend through Pop Kaun?, a show that sees him doing what he does best – create magic!

Directed by Farhad Samji, the show stars Kunal Kemmu, Farhad Samji himself, Johny Lever, Jamie Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon, and many more.

Watch the trailer here:

Kaushik, who directed Tere Naam, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and featured in films like Ram Lakhan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Deewana Mastana, Bharat & others, passed at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack in the NCR.

He was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and suffered an attack in the car. His body was at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram, and was brought to Mumbai after postmortem.

Anupam Kher paid tribute to his close friend on Twitter and wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”