In his illustrious career of almost three decades, KK gave us memorable songs like Yaaron, Pal, Tadap Tadap Ke, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Dil Ibaadat, Beetein Lamhe and many others.

This is not a good year for the music world. Not only did we lose the soul of Indian music Lata Mangeshkar, soon after we lost the ageless Bappi Lahiri. Then just recently Santoor player Shiv Kumar Sharma, who gave us immortal music in films of Yash Chopra, passed away.

This year music also lost lyricists Ibrahim Ashk, Maya Govind, singer Sandhya Mukherjee, singer Taz of Stereo Nation. Just a few days ago the nation was stunned by the going of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Now it is KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath whose baritone boomed across the airwaves with a velocity that defied the prevalent mood of mediocrity in music during this millennium. KK’s voice was the touchstone that reassured us that all was well in the rapidly declining music industry. The voice has been stilled right after a concert in Kolkata.

Years ago the singer Mukesh had passed away during a concert abroad. What better send-off for a singer than to go after a performance? KK deserved a lot more than he got from the Mumbai film industry. In the South, he was the King having sung some of his biggest hits in Tamil. In Hindi his success was sporadic and to large extent a victim of the vicious politics that runs through the Mumbai music industry.

KK would have none of that. “I can’t sing any and every song that comes my way. I can’t be part of the rat race. This gift that I’ve received from God must not be misused. I have a spiritual connect with my audience. I can never take that for granted.”

KK wanted to be a doctor initially. Eventually, his music did all the healing. But KK could never run after success. He couldn’t be part of any ‘camp’. Groupism was anathema to the singer. There was an element of the gypsy in KK’s singing. Listen to his most famous Tadap Tadap ke iss dil se aah nikalti rahi in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or the less famous though equally accomplished title song from the film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai: KK’s voice soars beyond the skies.

In Mumbai, KK lost an anchor when composer Pritam switched loyalties from KK to Arjit Singh who in my opinion, lacks the unlimited range of KK.

KK could do anything with his voice. Now it has been stilled. His son and daughter are into careers in music. They have the perfect footsteps to follow. His favourite song was Kishore Kumar’s Zindagi ka safar yeh hai kaisa safar koi samjha nahin koi jaana nahin.

No truer words were sung.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

