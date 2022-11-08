Fans shower love and blessings on Kartik Aaryan on the occasion of Kartik Purnima
Kartik Aaryan has been the biggest newsmaker of 2022 with multiple eyeball catching headlines to his credit, owing to his delivery of the first mega success of 2022 from Bollywood, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
On the day of Kartik Purnima, the fans of Kartik Aaryan had flooded social media with their wishes for the young superstar last year, where one gurl fan had even kept a fast for him on the day. This year, the fans seemed to keep the tradition up as many of them took to their social media handles to wish him in their own interesting ways.
With a variety of concept based reels to dance videos on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and De Taali, to young fans wishing their favourite Rooh Baba and girls sending their love to the actor, ‘Kartik Aaryan‘ can be seen trending on Twitter, where fans shared their wishes and videos for the fan-made superstar. See their posts below:
Kartik Aaryan is the best actor and that’s the reason we all love him right? pic.twitter.com/RuIedzdd4E
— Ishika Thakur (@ishikaa_thakur) November 8, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan celebrating you is the best part of my life #KartikPurnima
This is really special day
Watch this pic.twitter.com/GBKzr3q5Wp
— maithili Jha (@Neetajha124) November 8, 2022
@TheAaryanKartik Happy Kartik Purnima Koki ❤️ This song is specially I dedicated for uh hope uh liked it #KartikPurnima#KartikAaryan#kartikaaryanpurnima pic.twitter.com/zOliyR3InA
— ᭄❖Kᴀʀᴛɪᴋ’s➳⍣⃟Nandini (@kartik_hmesha) November 8, 2022
With Freddy set to release on 2nd December, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.
