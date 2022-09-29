Prabhas went back to his hometown Mogalthuru Kodipunjuli to attend a ritual for his uncle Krishnam Raju, who recently passed away. Somehow, his fans got an idea about him coming back to his hometown, so they all gathered in the crowd and came down to meet the PAN India star.

The crowd was large and voluminous, the fire amongst the fans was raging high and the energy could be felt. Their love for Prabhas was visible and loud, it was a vision to witness. Moreover, Prabhas himself was taken aback with the kind of love and support he received from his fans. Prabhas himself, was humble and down to earth in his interaction and that is why he is loved and cherished throughout the country.

Prabhas has been at the top of the game for a long time. He goes out and out to make sure he gives his all for any project he takes. For someone who did Bahubali, Bahubali 2, and other blockbusters surely knows what it takes to get into the character. And that character requires patience, hard work, perseverance, dedication, and lots of passion. PAN India star Prabhas stands strong when it comes to submitting himself to his craft and his fans. This is why, today he is a celebrated icon in India with a huge fan following.

Meanwhile, the down-to-earth actor will be next seen in films like Adipurush next to Kriti Sanon and Project K with Deepika Padukone. His lineup is very exciting and India is patiently waiting for his film to hit the theater.

