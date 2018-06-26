Fanney Khan: Vashu Bhagnani sends legal notice to film's co-producers after omission of his name from poster

The upcoming film Fanney Khan reunites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a hiatus of 18 years. An official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody's Famous!, Fanney Khan is being jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-Series. Initially, Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment was also one of the producers before they decided to move out of the venture. Later, they reconvened their collaboration in June.

However, it seems Vashu Bhagnani is miffed with the makers of the film for omitting his name from the film's credits, after a poster released on 24 June. Mumbai Mirror reports Bhagnani has sent legal notice to all the producers of the film.

"Yes, I have sent legal notices to Bhushan, Prernaa and Rakeysh on Monday (25 June) claiming the rights to these films. For Fanney Khan, I have the all-India distribution rights and am entitled to producer’s credit, while in Batti Gul Meter Chalu I have the producer title and a commitment of the all-India distribution of the film," says Bhagnani, as quoted in the Mirror report.

He further adds claiming, "They released the Fanney Khan poster without my consent, but nobody can release the film as the rights are with me."

Ankit Relan, from T-Series' legal department, refuted Bhagnani's claims saying that they don't stand valid as Bhushan Kumar's company filed a legal suit in Delhi High Court under which it was observed that "KriArj did not have the right to create any lien over the film which it was co-producing with T-Series without taking the written consent of T-Series".

