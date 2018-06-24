Fanney Khan first look: Anil Kapoor is a Mohammed Rafi-Shammi Kapoor fan in Atul Manjrekar's musical comedy

The first look poster of the upcoming musical comedy Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao was unveiled on Sunday.

Bollywood trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared on Twitter a first look promotional image, which shows Anil Kapoor — with his back towards the viewer and a trumpet in one hand and a lunchbox in the other — with posters of veteran Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Rafi and actor Shammi Kapoor in the background.

The film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar and jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series.

It is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody's Famous!, about a young teenage girl who is forced by her parents to become a singing star. The girl's career takes off once her unemployed father kidnaps the top singer of the country.

Anil, who had earlier featured with Aishwarya in Taal, will play on-screen father to her in the film. Earlier, it was reported that R Madhavan may be cast opposite Aishwarya, and subsequently, it sparked talks that the actress was upset over it as she was keen on Rajkummar instead. In the film, she plays a famous performer, known for her singing and dancing skills.

Fanney Khan opens in cinemas on 3 August.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 18:13 PM