Just after the festive season, the biggest festival awaits Bollywood lovers. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, as we are past the celebrations of the festival of light, each cinephile at every corner of the globe awaits the birthday celebrations of the Badshah Of Bollywood. Yes! Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 on 2 November, a day whose energy and vibe stand no less than any festival in the country. On the eve of his special day, while King Khan is already going viral on every social media platform, fans are all set to celebrate the occasion with much fervour. Every year, on SRK’s birthday, fans from every corner of the country gather near his lavish abode Mannat, just to get a glimpse of the star. With that being said, ahead of Shah Rukh’s birthday, a fan by the handle of @Bawrasrkian imagining the Mannat scenario on the actor’s birthday shared a poster, portraying him as a divine entity.

The now-viral picture was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “Let’s celebrate.” Reimagining SRK’s Mannat appearance, the fan showed SRK standing at the extension outside his bungalow. While SRK can be seen in his iconic position of open arms, legions of fans gathered outside Mannat can be seen waving and cheering him. In the poster, the fan has added a divine touch to SRK as he can be seen in a god-like avatar. The poster reads “Happy 57th Birthday SRK”. Meanwhile, users on the internet are engrossed in the discussion of the teaser revelation of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan. While there hasn’t been any official announcement on behalf of the makers, the speculations have been sparked by film critic Joginder Tuteja.



This after, Tuteja took to his official Twitter account a few days back to claim that Pathaan’s teaser will be unveiled on the occasion of SRK’s 57th birthday. While sharing the poster of Sidharth Anand’s directorial, Tuteja wrote, “Aa raha hai… Pathaan. Teaser out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, 2nd Nov. The best part? It can also be seen on the BIG SCREEN as Yash Raj Films is also bringing DDLJ to select screens on this day. The teaser would be attached to the prints. Double bonanza indeed for SRK fans!”

Aa raha hai… #Pathan. Teaser out on #ShahRukhKhan’s birthday, 2nd Nov. the best part? It can also be seen on the BIG SCREEN as @yrf is also bringing #DDLJ at select screens on this day. The teaser would be attached to the prints. Double bonanza indeed for @iamsrk fans! pic.twitter.com/GjGDm9eVY7 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) October 29, 2022



Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has a busy schedule. He will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan, which will hit the theatres on 25 January. Apart from this, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu. He will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan. Shah Rukh will also be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

