Fan claims Thappad poster copied from After Lucia; Diet Sabya calls out Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming drama Thappad has received positive reactions after its trailer launch. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the story charts a wife's struggle to get justice after her husband physically abuses her.

However, the poster of the film has garnered considerable flak on social media, as some followers pointed out the similarity with the After Lucia poster.

Both the striking images show a girl in motion while being hit.

Check out the two posters

Befitting response to After Lucia Poster by Tapsee Didi #ThappadTrailer #Thappad pic.twitter.com/Ws1s1oSNui — Schemewala Raju (@1_ka_double) January 31, 2020

Many are alleging the Thappad poster might be a derivative of the 2012 Mexican drama. Meanwhile, the social media veteran in calling out copies of brands — Diet Sabya — has recently called out Love Aaj Kal song 'Haan Main Galat', featuring the lead pair of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The online page has released a mash-up of a segment from an Apple advertisement, directed by Spike Jonze, with the song. Composed by Pritam, 'Haan Main Galat' has lyrics are penned by Irshaad Kamil. Singers Arijit Singh & Shashwat Singh have lent their voice to the track. The song features Kartik, Sara and Arushi Sharma let go, and match steps to the peppy track. Set across a quirky background, with neon-themed lights, flashy graffiti the foot-tapping almost feels like a nostalgic ode to 'Twist,' with Sara and Kartik also performing the hook step from the original song. Check out Diet Sabya's post

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal hits theatres on 14 February and Thappad on 28 February.

Check out posts on the two films

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 13:09:24 IST