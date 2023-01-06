Every day appears to be majestic for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, as the noise of coins clinking at the box office doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Maintaining its strong stance at the box office, the sci-fi actioner continues to mint money even after 21 days. Overtaking Tom Cruise’s high-octane Top Gun: Maverick to stand tall as the 10th-highest-grossing movie in history, Avatar: The Way Of Water has reportedly collected $1.5 billion across the globe. Therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that Cameron has hit it out of the park all over again. But what remains mind-boggling is the fact that the movie has surpassed enormous blockbusters like Furious 7, and Frozen II. While Top Gun: Maverick remained in the 12th position of the highest grosser of all time, it was yesterday that Avatar 2 surpassed the collections of Frozen II, which reportedly was $1.450 billion and now Walt Disney’s animated musical fantasy has fallen to the 13th spot.

According to reports, Cameron’s film has grossed over $1.5 billion globally and now the running total is more than $1,516.5 million. This is after Avatar: The Way Of Water had a phenomenal start on 16 December at the box office in India, and minted Rs 40.50 crore on the very first day, making it the second-highest box office opener in the Indian market. Avatar: The Way Of Water only lags behind the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame which minted Rs 53.10 crores on its opening day. It must be noted that while Avatar 2 bagged 1.5 billion, Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.48 billion has dropped on the list, along with Furious 7 which is no longer in the Top 10 with its $1.515 billion collection. In India, the movie reportedly bagged Rs 4 crore approximately on 3 January, which is a huge feat witnessing its performance after 20 days. Therefore, in the nation, Avatar: The Way Of Water reportedly stands at Rs 354.05 crores.

It is believed that if this streak continues then the movie will surpass the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal in India, which was reportedly Rs 387.38 crore. Moreover, it won’t be wrong to say that it is in the race to beat Avengers: Endgame’s total collection in the country, which stands at around Rs 367 crore. In addition, Avatar: The Way Of Water truly exhibits the potential of being the highest-scoring Hollywood film of all time in India.

Now it is worth the wait to witness Avatar: The Way Of Water aiming for the $2 billion mark, as Cameron stated earlier that the movie would make profits only then. It must be noted that its prequel, the 2009 movie Avatar is proudly standing at the peak of the most-watched movie of all time after it minted $2.9 billion at the global box office.

