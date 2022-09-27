After going through a rough patch for a few months, Bollywood finally made the box office ringing in September with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, which is still going strong at the ticket windows along with latest releases Chup and Dhokha.

And now it looks like Bollywood will end this month with a bang as Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, which is scheduled to release on 30th, has garnered a great response in its advance booking reports. The official remake of the Tamil blockbuster of the same name is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original one.

The film is clashing with Mani Ratnam‘s pan-India biggie Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and while many are concerned about this battle at the ticket windows, we can surely say that clash is great for box office.

Variety of genres for cinegoers

Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan: 1 have different genres. While the Hrithik and Saif starrer is a massy action-thriller, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is a historical drama with a dose of action.

With great promos and songs, we can expect PS: 1 to perform well in northern markets of India in its Hindi version and emerge a pan-India winner like the Baahubali franchise, Pushpa, KGF franchise and RRR. The film also has the advantage of its great ensemble cast as stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan enjoy great popularity across the country.

Since Vikram Vedha is a remake of a Kollywood film, there are very less chances that it would perform well or get screens in the south market, especially in the Tamil-speaking areas. However, it is a film, which will get humongous response in the single screens, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities as massy people are excitedly waiting for a movie like this.

