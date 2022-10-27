Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara has been accused of plagiarism by popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge. The makers of Kantara were accused of plagiarism. The Kerala based band will be taking legal action for copying their song.

According to reports the band said that the song Varaha Roopam from Kantara is a copy of its song Navarasam. Taking to social media, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a long note which they captioned, “From our and our partners standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP “Navarasam” and “Varaha Roopam” in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws.”

“From our standpoint the line between “Inspired” and “Plagiarized” is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie’s creative team,” they added. “We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right,” Thaikkudam Bridge’s post concluded.

Kantara has been making waves from the time of its release. The film has been on an unprecedented rise all over the nation ever since the release of its Kannada and Hindi version. While the film has recently bagged the No. 1 position in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb; the film is spreading its charm even on the International front by becoming the first ever Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Kantara is the 3rd Highest-Grossing Kannada film of all time, eyeing to beat KGF Chapter 1’s 240 Crores. The film has also crossed films like RRR and K. G. F. Chapter 2 in becoming the highest rated IMDb film.

